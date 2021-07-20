WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today took to the Senate floor to emphasize the impact of the historic Child Tax Credit expansion included in the American Rescue Plan, which was made possible by the efforts of Democrats and President Biden. In his remarks, Durbin highlighted the importance of the automatic monthly payments and estimates that the expanded credit could cut child poverty by half this year.

“Last week was an important day for literally millions of Americans because the Child Tax Credit went into effect on July 15, and many were awakened to the good news that their checking and savings accounts had been increased because of this new Child Tax Credit. It was part of the American Rescue Plan, the proposal of President Biden to get America back on its feet,” said Durbin. “It also was a benefit that extended beyond poor and low income families to middle income families across America… We’re especially proud of the fact that this infusion of cash into the hands of many families will literally mean it lifts them above the poverty line in America. Almost half of the kids in poverty will be spared that by this tax credit.”

Durbin continued on by sharing the story of constituent Susana Salgado, who is the mother of three children in the Chicagoland area.

“She is the mother of three, an 11-year-old, 16-year-old, 23-year-old. Her family relies on her husband’s income. He works as a restaurant worker in Chicago to pay the bills. But when the pandemic hit, his hours were cut drastically. A return to normal remains elusive for people like Susana Salgado because at the same time her family’s livelihood vanished, their cost of living increased. During the pandemic, as parents know well, schooling moved into the home, and a high-speed internet connection became an absolute necessity for her kids to keep up in school. Thanks to the enhanced Child Tax Credit, Susana can finally afford her monthly internet bill… That means her two younger children can keep up with their studies and the oldest son can remain in college. Something as basic as that can be the difference in a young child’s progress and his life,” Durbin said.

