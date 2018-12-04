Durbin pays tribute to President George H.W. Bush Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today paid tribute to the 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush on the Senate floor. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “President Bush himself is now passed beyond our reach. And yet we all feel the difference that he made in the nation and in the world. Many of us feel that deep longing for a kinder, gentler nation that President Bush promised in his inaugural address 30 years ago,” Durbin said. “George Herbert Walker Bush was an American patriot who devoted his life to his family and to his country. My wife Loretta and I send our deepest condolences to President George W. Bush, to the Bush family, and all who knew and loved our 41st President.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip