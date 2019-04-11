WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding the nomination of David Bernhardt to be Secretary of the Interior:

“President Trump’s nominee to serve as Interior Secretary, David Bernhardt, has spent his career lobbying against conservation policies in order to enrich Big Oil companies. He favors fossil fuel interests over the environmental, health, and safety interests of the American people. Americans deserve an Interior Secretary who will work in their best interests, not Big Oil’s.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

6 days ago - Alton Considering Funding For Henry Street Building Project

4 days ago - Henry Street TIF Project Advances In Alton

Jul 18, 2024 - Letter To The Editor: Former Mayor Walker Questions City's Use Of Mine's PR Firm

Aug 29, 2024 - Man Ordered Detained Following Vehicular Invasion

Apr 26, 2024 - CareerSpark STEAM Expo Shines Spotlight on STEAM Careers

 