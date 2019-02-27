Durbin Opposes Andrew Wheeler, President Trump’s Nominee to Head EPA Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after voting against President Trump’s nominee to be U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Andrew Wheeler: Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! We need someone leading the EPA who will put the health and well-being of the people of this country above the profits of corporate polluters. We need someone who is willing to protect families and communities from toxic chemicals in our air and water by fully enforcing the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. And we need someone who will lead the effort to address climate change. I am not convinced that Acting Administrator Wheeler will do these things. As a result, I cannot support his nomination. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip