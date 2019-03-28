DURBIN MEETS WITH VENEZUELAN FIRST LADY

WASHINGTON – In light of the ongoing violence, deteriorating security situation, and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela caused by the illegitimate regime of Nicolás Maduro,U.S.Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Fabiana Rosales, Venezuelan First Lady and wife to interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó. She is in Washington, D.C. advocating for support for a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela.

“Ms. Rosales deeply understands how much the Venezuelan people have suffered, how the Maduro regime bankrupted the nation and destroyed its democracy and its economy, and how desperate the people of her country are to rejoin the community of democracies because she is living it every day. I am in awe of her bravery, the bravery of her family and the Venezuelan people,” Durbin said. “I told her that I will continue doing everything I can in the United States Senate to help the Venezuelan people rebuild their country’s democracy and economy, and to help the millions of Venezuelan refugees safely return home.”

Last week, Durbin and Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Tim Kaine (D-VA) called for the immediate and unconditional release of Roberto Marrero, President Guaidó’s chief of staff.

Earlier this month, Durbin led 24 Senators in a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that his Administration promptly designate Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to ensure that Venezuelan nationals currently present in the United States are not forced to return to Venezuela at this time.

In February, Durbin, and Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), and Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced the Venezuela Temporary Protected Status Act of 2019, a bill to immediately grant TPS for eligible Venezuelans fleeing the dire conditions in their home country and to strengthen migration systems in the countries surrounding Venezuela.

Last year, Durbin traveled to Venezuela where he met with then-President Nicolas Maduro, members of the opposition included Juan Guaidó, the President of the National Assembly, the Ministers of Health and Nutrition, business leaders, civil society groups, doctors, and humanitarian organizations. He has also spoken with Guaidó by phone to offer his support for his transitional government.

