WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Martin O’Malley to discuss the agency’s service performance and budget. During their meeting, Durbin and Commissioner O’Malley spoke about the President’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget request, and how the SSA’s budget has not kept pace with the increase in beneficiaries served—which can pose challenges for timely benefit processing and eligibility determinations.

“Millions of Illinoisans, including individuals with disabilities, rely on Social Security to make ends meet. But the Social Security Administration does not have the resources it needs, which can pose a barrier to performing its duties,” Durbin said. “Today, I sat down with Commissioner Martin O’Malley to discuss ways to improve SSA’s services and ensure that Illinoisans can receive their promised payments in full and on time.”

