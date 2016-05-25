WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) met today with officials from Springfield, Illinois, and Sangamon County to discuss local priorities including economic development, the Illinois Air National Guard’s 183rd Fighter Wing and transportation and infrastructure improvements.

“My hometown of Springfield is well positioned to take advantage of the long-term transportation bill that Congress passed last year,” said Durbin. “I will continue working to fully fund the grant programs included in the FAST Act, which local officials including Mayor Langfelder and Chairman Van Meter voiced support for in today’s meeting. Additionally, we must continue to support the future of the 183rd Fighter Wing by finding ways that the Air National Guard can benefit both from the installation’s potential and its proven record of success.”

Late last year, Congress passed a long-term transportation bill – the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act – which was signed into law by the President. The FAST Act authorizes and funds transportation programs for the next 5 years. Durbin – who was a member of the Conference Committee tasked with finding a compromise between the House and Senate versions of the transportation bill – said that the FAST Act will provide the certainty that businesses and state governments, like Illinois, need to plan critical infrastructure projects, create good-paying jobs and support Illinois businesses. Additional information on Illinois transportation priorities included in the FAST Act can be found on Senator Durbin’s website.

Senator Durbin continues to ensure that the 183rd Fighter Wing remains a priority for work the Department of Defense and the National Guard Bureau in particular. In March 2016, he met with Gen. Frank Grass (Chief of the National Guard Bureau), as well as Army National Guard Director Lieutenant General Tim Kadavy and Acting Air National Guard Major General Brian Neal. In June 2014, the 183rd celebrated the completion of significant upgrades to technology and facility infrastructure at four different buildings. The new secure, classified command center is particularly suited to a cyber mission.

While working to increase funding for important transportation and infrastructure grant programs in the FY2017 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations, Durbin wrote a letter to the Department of Transportation in support of the City of Springfield’s TIGER grant application for $16 million for the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Additionally, Durbin has written letters of support for Sangamon County’s application for $13.8 million in funding for the final portions of the MacArthur Boulevard extension project.

Attendees of today’s meeting included, among several others: Mayor of Springfield Jim Langfelder; Springfield Alderman Herman Senor; Sangamon County Administrator, Brian McFadden; Illinois National Guard General Clayton Moushon; Wing Commander of the 183rd, Colonel John Patterson; CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce Chris Hembrough; Chairman of the Board of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce and CEO of the Memorial Foundation, Elena Kezelis; and Chairman Sangamon County Board Andy Van Meter.

