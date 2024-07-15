SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with new Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard Major General Rodney Boyd to discuss Illinois’ role in contributing to national military readiness. Durbin and General Boyd spoke about Peoria’s 182nd Airlift Wing as a basing location for new C-130J aircraft and Durbin’s successful effort to secure $350 million in Fiscal Year 2023 funding for 12 new MQ-1C Gray eagle aircraft for the National Guard.

Durbin also expressed his hope that General Boyd would work with him to secure a new flying mission for Springfield’s 183rd Wing.

“Every day, the women and men of the Illinois Air National Guard bravely answer the call to serve their country and communities, from providing assistance during a global pandemic and natural disasters to supporting military operations abroad,” said Durbin. “It was great to meet General Boyd today in his new role as the Adjutant General of our state’s National Guard. I look forward to working with him to secure a flying mission for Springfield’s 183rd Wing and to prepare Peoria’s 182nd Wing for its new, incoming C-130J aircraft.”

