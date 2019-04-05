WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met with President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Deputy U.S. Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen. In today’s meeting, Durbin pressed Rosen, who has no prior Department of Justice (DOJ) experience, about his views on immigration, criminal justice reform, and voting rights.

“Mr. Rosen has been nominated to serve as the number two person in the Department of Justice. He has no experience with that Department and would come at a time when critical issues like the Mueller investigation, voter suppression, immigration and prison reform are front and center.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“I am not convinced that Mr. Rosen is qualified to serve in this critical position.”

More like this:

Aug 29, 2024 - Vito Crowder Arrested On First-Degree Murder Charge

Aug 12, 2024 - Pritzker Signs Legislation Increasing Opportunity For Juveniles Seeking Expungement

Aug 7, 2024 - Collinsville Man Convicted of Child Sexual Assault

Aug 12, 2024 - St. Clair County Mourns Death Of Retired Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Joseph

Aug 14, 2024 - Durbin, Klobuchar, Welch, Lead Colleagues In Urging Justice Department To Protect Election Workers Ahead Of 2024 Election

 