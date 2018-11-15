WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Sean Casten, U.S. Representatives-elect from Illinois, to congratulate them and discuss their goals for the 116th Congress.

“It’s an honor to welcome these newly-elected Representatives to Washington and congratulate them on their victories. They each bring a unique perspective and new energy to our efforts to address the issues facing Illinoisans and our nation, and I look forward to working with them in the new Congress,” said Durbin.

Newly elected members of the Senate and House of Representatives are in Washington, D.C. this week for their first official Congressional orientation meetings. They will be sworn in as members of the 116th Congress in early January.

