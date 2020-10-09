SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke by phone with members of the Illinois Manufacturers Association (IMA) to discuss the necessity of additional COVID-19 relief and infrastructure investment. Recently, Congress passed a one year extension of surface transportation programs as the FAST Act, the current surface transportation reauthorization bill, expires this year. Earlier this summer, the House passed a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package, which included a $500 billion surface transportation reauthorization and addressed disparities in education, housing, clean water, and broadband access, yet the bill has continued to stall in the Senate.

“It was good to hear from the members of the Illinois Manufacturing Association today about issues impacting their businesses. I’ll keep fighting for them and continue to push for the passage of the House-passed COVID-19 assistance Illinoisans need,” said Durbin. “But we can’t stop there. The Senate needs to make good on its promise to deliver serious infrastructure and immigration reform, and I stand ready to work with my colleagues to achieve these goals.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, Durbin spoke out against the Trump Administration’s disastrous immigration policies, which have harmed the economy. Durbin discussed DACA and the Dream Act, agricultural workers, and the need for meaningful H-1B visa reform. Durbin expressed his continued commitment to fight to pass comprehensive immigration reform legislation.

More like this: