WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met virtually with Feeding Illinois, which represents eight food banks that serve Illinoisans, to discuss President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, food insecurity, and child nutrition.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, one in nine Illinois residents struggled with consistent access to meals, including one in six children. COVID-19 has exacerbated these challenges, but President Biden’s Rescue Plan makes historic investments to support hunger programs. I’m grateful for the work of our food banks in Illinois who have served so many children, seniors, and all those struggling to put food on the table in this time of need,” Durbin said.

The American Rescue Plan addresses hunger with the following provisions: a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September; $25 million for SNAP online purchasing expansion and technology improvements; an extension of the Pandemic-EBT feeding program through all of next school year; and up to $4 billion for USDA to continue purchasing surplus food and agricultural commodities for distribution to those in need in the United States.

A photo of Durbin’s Zoom meeting is available here.

