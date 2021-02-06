WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) virtually met with Illinois community college trustees, presidents, and staff for the Illinois Community College Trustee Association (ICCTA) to discuss President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and how it supports higher education and state and local governments. The American Rescue Plan includes $35 billion for higher education with an additional $5 billion fund for governors to address education concerns.

“Our community colleges have always stepped up when we’ve needed them most, giving students across Illinois a chance at a high quality education at a great discount. The pandemic has hurt these institutions and Congress must provide robust support so they can continue to serve students in Illinois and weather these uncertain times caused by COVID-19,” Durbin said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The group also discussed Pell Grants, Higher Education Act reauthorization, and the DREAM Act.

More like this: