WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Acting Deputy Inspector General Jeremy Kirkland to receive an update on HUD’s Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) ongoing investigation into alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds by former Alexander County Housing Authority (ACHA) officials. The investigation has lasted for more than two years.

“It has been more than two years since the IG began its investigation, and during this time, roughly 200 families have relocated from their homes in Cairo and Thebes, Illinois. I was in Cairo in August, and former residents remain frustrated with the lack of accountability for the crisis that ensued under the Alexander County Housing Authority’s watch,” Durbin said. “Today, I urged Acting Deputy Inspector General Kirkland to bring some long overdue closure to the IG investigation and to make public its findings. The people of Cairo deserve transparency, and ACHA must be held accountable for any criminal wrongdoing found by the OIG.”

Last month, Durbin and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) sent a letter to HUD OIG requesting the IG finalize as soon as possible its investigation into alleged misuse and misappropriation of federal funds by former ACHA officials and make public its findings.

