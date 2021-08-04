WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met virtually with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who has been nominated by President Biden to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

During their meeting, Durbin emphasized the need for the Biden Administration to reform ICE detention and removal policies and invited Gonzalez to visit Chicago and meet with community members.

“After four years of disastrous and irresponsible leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, I had a productive conversation with Sheriff Gonzalez about how we can reform ICE policies and practices to prioritize an effective, compassionate, and humane immigration system in line with our values,”said Durbin.

