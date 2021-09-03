SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met virtually with the new President of AFL-CIO, Liz Shuler, to discuss her vision for the labor movement and congressional efforts to expand collective bargaining rights through the PRO Act.

During their conversation, Durbin and Shuler spoke about labor priorities being considered in the upcoming budget reconciliation bill, including high-quality clean energy jobs.

“Richard Trumka was a giant who led the labor movement in America during one of the most challenging periods in history. Today, I was pleased to meet with Liz Shuler, a dear friend, and colleague of Richard’s, who will carry on his legacy as the new President of AFL-CIO,” said Durbin. “With many shared priorities, I look forward to working alongside Liz to push for improved working conditions across the country.”

Prior to her current position, Shuler served as AFL-CIO’s secretary-treasurer and led numerous initiatives on the future of work, retirement security, clean energy, public safety reform, workforce development, and empowering women and young workers. She grew up in a union household, and in 1993, she was hired by IBEW Local 125. Shuler graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism.

