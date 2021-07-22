WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today met virtually with Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert and members of the organization.

On the call, Durbin discussed agriculture priorities for Illinois’ farmers, including the importance of farmworker labor, ethanol production, international trade agreements, greater price transparency in the livestock markets, and the need for strong transportation infrastructure investments. Durbin also listened to the Farm Bureau’s concerns about proposals related to tax policy and inherited farmland and small businesses.

“I’m proud of the agriculture industry in Illinois, and I always look forward to my meetings with the Illinois Farm Bureau and local farmers to hear about the concerns they have in the industry they know best,” said Durbin. “In speaking with them today, I assured them that I will continue to advocate for the right federal policies to fit the needs of Illinois’ agriculture sector.”

