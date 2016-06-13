Durbin makes statement on mass shooting in Orlando Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida early this morning: Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “This morning’s mass shooting was the worst in American history. 50 people were massacred and dozens more injured when a heavily armed man opened fire on innocent people. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victims and their loved ones, and I stand in solidarity with the LGBT community in Orlando and across America. These mass shootings follow an increasingly tragic script: the public is heartbroken and outraged, first responders and law enforcement do their grim duty, and Congress proposes a slew of policy proposals and argues over whether any of them could have prevented the last tragedy. But when the debates end and nothing has changed, Congress makes itself complicit in the next killing. We have the power to act, and we must. The bottom line is that we allow dangerous people to buy guns in America and that has got to change. In the coming days, Congress must take a stand against hate, terrorism, and this horrific gun violence.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip