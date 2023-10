Durbin launches official Senate Snapchat Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Democratic Dick Durbin (D-IL) today launched an official Senate Snapchat account to give a behind-the-scenes look into his work serving the people of Illinois and Americans across the country. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football