WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA) in support of a sit-in on the floor of the House of Representatives to protest Congressional Republicans’ inaction on gun violence legislation:

“I was proud to join my House colleagues from Illinois and around the country to say enough is enough—this Congress can no longer ignore the will of the American people for common sense gun reform. Too many guns are getting in the hands of dangerous people and that must change. We won’t stop pushing until it does.”

Members of Congress are tweeting using the hashtag #NoBillNoBreak.