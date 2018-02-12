WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding President Trump’s infrastructure proposal:

“At his State of the Union address, President Trump promised a $1.5 trillion infrastructure program. Today he released a plan that includes deep cuts to existing infrastructure programs, and shifts the burden of funding onto already cash-strapped cities and states. It will lead to significant increases in tolls and taxes for working Americans.”

