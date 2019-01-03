WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today issued the following statement after U.S. Representatives Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL-04), Sean Casten (D-IL-06), and Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) were sworn in as new U.S. Representatives:

"It is an honor to welcome these three talented new Representatives as they are sworn-in as members of Congress in Washington. In particular, Representative Underwood’s arrival is historic as she is the youngest African American woman ever in Congress. Her career in nursing and experience with the Obama Administration prepared her for her new policy role in the House. Representative Garcia brings a wealth of experience serving in Cook County and the General Assembly. And Representative Casten is a clean energy entrepreneur who brings that background to Washington at the right moment."

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: