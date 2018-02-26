WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request by the Trump Administration for expedited consideration of its challenge to an injunction blocking the Administration’s termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

President Trump created this crisis six months ago, and his administration continues to use every available legal option to prevent Dreamers from keeping their DACA protection. The need for the Dream Act is no less urgent following the Supreme Court’s decision, which does not change the reality that tens of thousands of Dreamers are losing their work permits and protection from deportation. Now it’s up to the President and Republican leaders in Congress to take yes for an answer and accept any of the six bipartisan solutions on the table to save these young people.

