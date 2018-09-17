WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding the allegation of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee:

"We cannot meet our constitutional responsibility of advice and consent without a fair and careful review of the serious and credible allegations made by Dr. Ford.

"The Thursday Judiciary Committee vote must be postponed and the FBI must be called on to complete a professional investigation. We also must respect and listen to Dr. Ford, who is now a target of personal attacks because she had the courage to come forward.

"To be clear, the confirmation process for Judge Kavanaugh has been flawed from the very start and there are already serious questions about the nominee’s credibility. "