WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the Senate’s passage of the Continuing Resolution, which will fund the seven Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills not yet enacted through February 8, 2019:

"It is unfortunate that President Trump’s demand for a border wall from sea to shining sea has held up seven appropriations bills that have been debated and passed out of committee on a bipartisan basis. I’m glad this didn’t end in an unnecessary government shutdown, but stopgap spending bills are no way to run a country. President Trump must drop his unrealistic demand for a medieval border wall and work with Congress to enact commonsense border security."

The seven Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills not yet enacted include: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.

