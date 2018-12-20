WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the Senate’s passage of the Continuing Resolution, which will fund the seven Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills not yet enacted through February 8, 2019:

"It is unfortunate that President Trump’s demand for a border wall from sea to shining sea has held up seven appropriations bills that have been debated and passed out of committee on a bipartisan basis. I’m glad this didn’t end in an unnecessary government shutdown, but stopgap spending bills are no way to run a country. President Trump must drop his unrealistic demand for a medieval border wall and work with Congress to enact commonsense border security."

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The seven Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills not yet enacted include: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.

More like this:

Mar 25, 2024 - Budzinski Priorities Signed Into Law In Second Bipartisan Government Funding Bill

Mar 25, 2024 - Budzinski Helps Pass Border Security Resources In Second Bipartisan Government Funding Bill

Mar 26, 2024 - Durbin, Duckworth Announce Illinois Priorities Secured In Second “Minibus” Government Funding Bill

Mar 25, 2024 - Duckworth Reaction After Senate Votes To Fully Fund Government For Remainder Of 2024 Fiscal Year, Averting A Prolonged Government Shutdown

May 15, 2024 - Mascoutah Residence Search Leads to Arrest in Child Porn Case

 