WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s reported plan to provide emergency aid to farmers who are hurting from the Administration’s escalating trade war:

Bailouts, tweets, and bragging won’t save the lost crop value for our farmers and won’t protect their reputations around the world as reliable sellers. The president’s scorched earth trade war has put a lot at stake for Illinois and our rural economy. Soybean farmers in Illinois tell me that since the start of the president’s trade war, they’ve seen their crop value drop by 20 percent. Declaring a trade war on the world, instead of the truly bad actors, leaves a lot of collateral damage.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: