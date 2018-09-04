WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement regarding Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision to not seek re-election:

Rahm's record of public service spans Congress, the White House, and the fifth floor of City Hall in Chicago. I have worked closely with him at every level of his public career. I always knew a call from Rahm was an invitation to join him in a bold, ambitious effort to make life better for those he served. It has been my honor to join him in these great ventures. Rahm has left his mark and I wish him and Amy the best in the days ahead.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: