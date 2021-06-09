Durbin Issues Statement On Filibuster of Paycheck Fairness Act Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after Senate Republicans filibustered the Paycheck Fairness Act: “The Paycheck Fairness Act would close loopholes that allow for pay discrimination and empower women to hold employers accountable when they’re being underpaid. Senate Republicans blocked this common-sense measure from consideration. The women who helped carry America’s families through this pandemic should not have to wait any longer for equal pay.” Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip