WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after a federal judge in Texas issued a ruling finding the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional:

"After repeatedly trying and failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress, President Trump and his Republican allies have turned to right-wing activist judges to try to overturn this vital law. Instead of working to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions and ensure that all American families have choices when it comes to affordable, quality health care coverage, the Trump Administration has made it their mission for two years to destroy the law that has given 20 million Americans quality, affordable health insurance.

"Today’s decision by a district court judge — backed by President Trump — is politics at its worst and threatens access to care for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions. But this misguided decision will be appealed, and I am confident that common sense will prevail. Americans across the country should continue to sign up for health insurance through Saturday’s deadline."

The Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act as constitutional in 2012 and 2015.

