WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after Vatterott College, a for-profit college, announced its immediate closure:

"Another overcharging, underperforming for-profit college has closed its doors. It’s the second major chain in just the last three weeks to abruptly close. And it won’t be the last. With the collapse of Vatterott College, another 156 students in Illinois and 2,300 nationwide are left high and dry.

"Now it is the obligation of the Department of Education to do everything in its power to make sure that students are fully informed of available options, including closed school discharge, and to prevent these students from being lured into completing their studies at other predatory and financially shaky for-profit colleges. I am calling on Illinois community colleges to step up and help the students that Vatterott and the for-profit college industry have failed."

