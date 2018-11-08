CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his resignation at President Donald Trump’s request:

"Attorney General Sessions’ forced resignation is a transparent effort to clear the way for President Trump to limit or stop the Mueller investigation. Acting Attorney General Whitaker has made his intentions clear to do the President’s bidding and stop Mueller. This move could lead our nation into a constitutional confrontation. When Congress returns next week Republican Senate Leader McConnell should immediately bring the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act to the Senate floor to protect Mueller’s work."

