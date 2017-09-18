WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) hosted members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation at the Illinois Congressional Delegation Luncheon on Friday. They were joined by two special guests – Cesar Eber Montelongo Hernandez and Alejandra Duran Arreola, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient students studying at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.

Cesar and Alejandra are among 32 DACA recipients at the Stritch School of Medicine, which was the first medical school to invite and admit students with DACA status, beginning in 2014. DACA applicants do not receive special treatment in the selection process and are not eligible for any federal financial assistance. Many have committed to work in a medically-underserved community in Illinois for several years after graduation.

“I’ve been proud to carry on the tradition of the Illinois Congressional Delegation during my time in office, which was started by my friend, Senator Alan Dixon. And today’s lunch was made extra special by the presence of our two guests – Cesar and Alejandra – DACA recipient students at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine,” said Durbin. “Cesar and Alejandra are outstanding students and role models, and will one day make great doctors if Congress steps up to its responsibility and makes the Dream Act the law of the land. They are American in every way other than their immigration status. I’m inspired by their courage to speak out and share their stories.”



Article continues after sponsor message

Today’s luncheon was attended by 5 members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation: U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Jan Schakowsky, Brad Schneider, and Bill Foster.

Photos of the luncheon are available here.

In July, Durbin and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced the bipartisan Dream Act, which would allow immigrant students who grew up in the United States to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship. These young people, known as Dreamers, have lived in America since they were children, built their lives here, and are American in every way except for their immigration status.

Started by the late U.S. Senator Alan J. Dixon, the Illinois Delegation Luncheon has been held regularly in Washington, D.C. at no expense to the federal taxpayer for more than 25 years.

More like this: