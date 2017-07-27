WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today hosted members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation at a bipartisan Illinois Congressional Delegation Luncheon. Started by the late U.S. Senator Alan J. Dixon, the Illinois Delegation Luncheon has been held regularly in Washington, D.C. at no expense to the federal taxpayer for more than 25 years. Today, the members were joined by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“Given today’s political climate and the increasingly harsh rhetoric being slung around Washington, I believe it is important now more than ever to sit down with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle for lunch and conversation,” said Durbin. “I’ve been proud to carry on the tradition of the Illinois Congressional Delegation during my time in office, which was started by my friend, Senator Alan Dixon.”

The bipartisan luncheon today was attended by ten members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation: U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Danny Davis (D-IL-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17), and Darin LaHood (R-IL-18).

