WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today hosted members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield at an Illinois Congressional Delegation Luncheon to discuss public health issues in Illinois. The group discussed ethylene oxide emissions from medical device sterilization facilities in DuPage and Lake Counties, and veterans’ safety at Illinois Veterans Homes. Started by the late U.S. Senator Alan J. Dixon, the Illinois Delegation Luncheon has been held regularly in Washington, D.C. at no expense to the federal taxpayer for more than 27 years.

“It was great to have CDC Director Redfield meet with members of the delegation today, and we appreciate the work he is doing to ensure Illinoisans are safe and healthy,” Durbin said. “The public health threats Illinois residents face are serious, and the CDC can be a helpful partner with our state when it comes to protecting communities that need help.”

The luncheon today was attended by five members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation: U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representatives Sean Casten (D-IL-06), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), and Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17).

