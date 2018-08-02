WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today hosted a group of bipartisan senators and Ambassadors from North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and non-NATO partner nations to discuss U.S.-NATO relations and ongoing Russian aggression, as well as reaffirm America’s commitment to our allies and to transatlantic cooperation. U.S. Senators Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Jack Reed (D-RI) co-hosted the meeting with Durbin, and Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Susan Collins (R-ME), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Jon Tester (D-MT), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), John Boozman (R-AR), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) also attended. Officials from Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Montenegro were in attendance at today’s meeting.

“Today’s meeting was an opportunity to show bipartisan support for our key allies and partners, which is particularly important after President Trump’s disastrous performance in Helsinki alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his repeated comments bullying and disparaging our NATO allies,” said Durbin. “We must support our allies and partners who face the brunt of Russian cyberattacks, propaganda, military intimidation, and even invasion, in the case of Ukraine. The Baltic States, Poland, Ukraine, and others in the region have friends in Congress and around the world, and together we will continue to stand with them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: