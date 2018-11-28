WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today in a speech on the Senate floor honored the victims of last week’s shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, in which a gunman killed Chicago Police Department Officer Samuel Jimenez, Dr. Tamara O’Neal, and Dayna Less.

“Officer Jimenez, Dr. O’Neal, and Ms. Less were all doing work that mattered – and mattered greatly. All three were dedicated to helping others – Officer Jimenez as a protector, and Dr. O’Neal and Ms. Less as healers. Their deaths have left their friends and families, the Chicago Police Department, and all of the city of Chicago stunned and grieving. There is never a good time to lose a family member to violence but to lose them during the holiday season seems especially cruel. Our hearts go out to Officer Jimenez’s family and to the O’Neal and Less families,” Durbin said.

Durbin also reiterated his call for action on commonsense measures that can reduce gun violence in American communities.

“Until that happens, we’ll come and make speeches on the floor of the Senate, we’ll issue press releases, we’ll attend funerals, we’ll offer our thoughts and our prayers, but I think it’s time for more. I think it’s time for this nation to step up and do something significant. Not just to stop and demand that we bring an end to gun violence in Chicago and other cities, but make this a safer world for our children,” Durbin said.

