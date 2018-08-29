WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) honored the life and legacy of Senator John McCain (R-AZ). Durbin recalled stories from the times he spent with Sen. McCain in Congress and on trips overseas. He also stated his support for renaming the Senate’s Russell Office Building - where Sen. McCain’s office was located during his Senate tenure – after the late-Senator.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There’s an empty space in the Senate chamber without John McCain. There’s an empty space in America without his spirit. He will be missed but certainly never forgotten,” Durbin said.

Video of Durbin’s floor remarks is available here.

Audio of Durbin’s floor remarks is available here.

More like this:

Nov 28, 2023 - Durbin Calls To Reopen Gaza Hospitals Under Neutral Third Party As Israel-Hamas Reach A Temporary Ceasefire Deal And Hostage Release

Jan 24, 2024 - Durbin: We Must Restore Order At Our Southern Border And Enforce Our Immigration Laws In A Fair And Humane Way

Jan 30, 2024 - Durbin Delivers Floor Speech On Big Tech’s Failures To Protect Kids From Sexual Exploitation Online

Jan 17, 2024 - Durbin Condemns Political Violence As Poll Workers, Government Officials Face Increased Threats Ahead Of The 2024 Presidential Election

Jan 31, 2024 - Durbin Statement On Senate Confirmation Of Joshua Kolar To The U.S. Court Of Appeals For The Seventh Circuit

 