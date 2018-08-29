WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) honored the life and legacy of Senator John McCain (R-AZ). Durbin recalled stories from the times he spent with Sen. McCain in Congress and on trips overseas. He also stated his support for renaming the Senate’s Russell Office Building - where Sen. McCain’s office was located during his Senate tenure – after the late-Senator.

“There’s an empty space in the Senate chamber without John McCain. There’s an empty space in America without his spirit. He will be missed but certainly never forgotten,” Durbin said.

