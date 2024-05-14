WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced a resolution designating the week of May 12 through 18, 2024 as National Police Week. The resolution was cosponsored by 74 of their colleagues.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives at risk every day to protect our families and communities,” said Durbin. “Police Week is a chance to show officers and their families our gratitude for their sacrifices, and to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. I am committed to ensuring that our officers who serve with dignity and integrity have the support and resources they need to safely and effectively do their jobs.”

“Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day for our safety as the world in which we live continues to get more dangerous,” said Graham. “We should do everything we can to support law enforcement officers on the job, and this resolution is a small way to show our thanks. They deserve our utmost appreciation not just during National Police Week, but every day.”

The resolution:

Designates the week of May 12 through May 18, 2024, as “National Police Week”

Expresses unwavering support for law enforcement officers across the United States in the pursuit of preserving safe and secure communities;

Recognizes the need to ensure that law enforcement officers have the equipment, training, and resources that are necessary in order to protect the health and safety of the officers while the officers protect the public;

Acknowledges that police officers and other law enforcement personnel, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, should be remembered and honored;

Expresses condolences and solemn appreciation to the loved ones of each law enforcement officer who has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty; and

Encourages the people of the United States to observe National Police Week by honoring law enforcement personnel and promoting awareness of the essential mission that law enforcement personnel undertake in service to their communities and the United States.

Along with Graham and Durbin, the resolution is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chris Coons (D-Delaware), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Alex Padilla (D-California), John Kennedy (R-Louisiana), Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia), Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Tom Carper (D-Delaware), Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Jon Tester (D-Montana), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), John Thune (R-South Dakota), Michael Bennet (D-Colorado), John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Angus King (I-Maine), John Boozman (R-Arkansas), Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), John Hoeven (R-North Dakota), Gary Peters (D-Michigan), Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire), Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona), Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska), Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia), John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania), Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), Steve Daines (R-Montana), Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Todd Young (R-Indiana), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Rick Scott (R-Florida), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama), Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma), Tedd Budd (R-North Carolina), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri), Katie Britt (R-Alabama), and Pete Ricketts (R-Nebraska).

