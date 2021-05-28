WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after Senate Republicans voted against the motion to proceed to the bill to create the bipartisan January 6 Commission:

“An insurrection without consequences—without even a proper investigation—is a dress rehearsal for another insurrection. When the Capitol police—who protect us with their lives—ask for this commission, we are ingrates to refuse.

“There should have been 100 votes for thoroughly investigating this disgusting attack on our democracy. Yet all but six Republican Senators voted against moving to even consider the creation of a bipartisan January 6 commission. Why? My Republican colleagues still fear the truth and the wrath of Donald Trump.

“Two Republican Congressmen called the riotous mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6—an attack which left five dead and at least 139 law enforcement injured—a group of ‘orderly tourists’ and ‘peaceful patriots.’ Such dangerous statements are the definition of foolishness.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Duckworth on Bipartisan January 6th Commission Vote

[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a combat Veteran who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years, issued the following statement after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support to create an independent commission to investigate the Trump-inspired insurrection that took place at the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021:

“As Senators, we swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies—foreign and domestic. On January 6th, when terrorists stormed our nation’s Capital in an effort to overturn a free and fair election, brave officers and servicemembers sacrificed their own wellbeing to fight them off. They upheld their oaths, and they kept us alive and safe.

“Now, after members of both parties came to bipartisan agreement on a commission to get to the truth behind the January 6th insurrection, too many Republicans appear to have forsaken their oaths by blocking this bipartisan commission—making it harder for the American people and the world to know what really happened on that awful day.

“Once again, when faced with a choice between the truth and Donald Trump’s Big Lie, Republicans are proving that they’d rather spread lies than defend our democracy.”

More like this: