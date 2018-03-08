WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement after President Donald Trump announced his nominees for the United States Marshal for the Central District of Illinois, Brendan O. Heffner, and the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Illinois, Bradley A. Maxwell.

“Through many years of service to Illinois, Brendan Heffner and Bradley Maxwell have demonstrated strong qualifications to serve as United States Marshals. We expect them to serve with professionalism, responsibility, and a clear focus on the mission of the Marshals Service. We look forward to seeing their nominations through the Senate.”

Once the President submits a nomination to the U.S. Senate, the nominee will be reviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Durbin is a member, and will receive a vote in the committee. The approval of both home state Senators is required for the Senate Judiciary Committee to take up and consider a U.S. Marshal nominee. If a nomination is approved by the Judiciary Committee, the nomination will be sent to the full Senate for consideration.

In May, Durbin and Duckworth announced the formation of three screening committees to assist the Senators in evaluating candidates for vacant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Marshal, and federal judgeship positions in Illinois. The task of the screening committees is to review and vet candidates for the vacancies and advise the Senators regarding the candidates’ qualifications and fitness for the position.

Brendan O. Heffner . Mr. Heffner is currently the Chief of the Bloomington, Illinois Police Department. He began his law enforcement career as a patrolman with the Normal, Illinois Police Department in 1985. In 1989, Mr. Heffner became a state trooper with the Illinois State Police, where he worked in drug interdiction, internal investigations, labor relations, and counterterrorism; he also supervised a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force. He rose through the ranks of the State Police, serving in command posts as Lieutenant, Captain, Commander, and, finally retiring in 2010, as Lieutenant Colonel. In retirement, he served as a Safety/Security Specialist for the State Farm Insurance Companies and as an instructor with the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System. He was hired as Chief of the Bloomington Police Department in 2013. Mr. Heffner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications from Illinois State University.

Bradley A. Maxwell . Mr. Maxwell is currently the St. Louis Manager and Chief of Uniform Security for the Boeing Company. He joined Boeing in 2011 after a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Maxwell began his career with the Air Force as a Quality Assurance Evaluator/Electro-Mechanical Minuteman Team Chief at Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. In 2003, he graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and became a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI). As a Special Agent, and later as Superintendent/Director of Operations for OSI at Scott Air Force Base (AFB), IL, he was deployed twice to Iraq, where he conducted insurgent and fugitive apprehensions and prisoner transports. Before his retirement, he returned to the Scott AF B as the Deputy Chief of Counterintelligence from 2010 to 2011. He holds two Associates of Applied Science degrees in criminal justice and electronic systems technology from the Community College of the Air Force and a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Park University.

