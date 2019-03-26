WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement today after a report from Illinois Auditor General Frank Mautino was released detailing serious lapses in the State’s handling of the Legionnaires’ outbreaks at Illinois Veterans’ Home (IVH) Quincy from 2015 to 2018:

“The Auditor General’s report on Legionnaires’ disease at IVH Quincy found: ‘cover-up and delay that endangered our Veterans and staff.’”

The Senators went on to say: “When mismanagement wastes taxpayer dollars it’s sad enough, but in this case a ‘cover-your-backside’ strategy under the previous Administration put the health and lives of innocent people at risk.”