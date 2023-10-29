CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) joined 21 of their Senate colleagues in releasing the following statement:

“We condemn Hamas’ horrific terrorist attacks against Israel, for which Israel must hold Hamas accountable. In the course of that endeavor, every effort must be made to protect innocent civilians. Right now, hospitals in Gaza are hours away from running out of fuel that powers ventilators, incubators for babies, and other lifesaving equipment, and diseases are rapidly spreading without power to treat and pump clean drinking water. To prevent a potential health crisis and help save countless lives, we believe it is possible to transport fuel directly to these hospitals, desalination plants, and water pumping stations with full transparency to prevent diversion to Hamas. There are extensive oversight mechanisms in place that will track the fuel deliveries directly to the intended sites where they can be used immediately to prevent the deaths of innocent civilians, including babies and children. We encourage the Biden administration to work with our Israeli, Egyptian, and UN partners to enable these lifesaving deliveries.”

Durbin, Duckworth, and Murphy are joined by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Peter Welch (D-VT), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tom Carper (D-DE), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Patty Murray (D-WA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Angus King (I-ME), Chris Coons (D-DE), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM).

