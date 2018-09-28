WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and the entire Illinois House delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution in the House and Senate celebrating the 200th anniversary of the founding of the State of Illinois. The resolution honors and celebrates the State of Illinois and the Illinoisans who have participated in cultivating the rich history of the State. December 3, 2018, will mark the 200th anniversary of the State of Illinois’ admittance as the 21st State to the Union.

“Illinois has played a central role in our country, and I’m not just talking about geography. It’s been the birthplace and home to four Presidents, World Fairs, and robust economic activity that has spanned the Midwest. At every turn, Illinoisans have shown resilience. This is the legacy of our State and the people who call it home, and I’m proud to recognize it by introducing a resolution commemorating our bicentennial year. I’m glad that the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation could join in this effort,” said Durbin.

"Illinois’ Bicentennial is a wonderful opportunity to lift up our great state's history and celebrate its strengths, such as our world-class universities, vital agricultural producers, and rich outdoor activities," said Duckworth. "I'm so proud to call Illinois home and help introduce this resolution with the entire Illinois Congressional delegation."

“Illinois is rich with history, having played significant roles in shaping our great nation and moving the country forward. Commemorating our exceptional state on this momentous anniversary will give Illinoisans another opportunity to reflect on the legacy of the ‘Prairie State’ that expanded the heartland and provided the moral foundation for Lincoln’s leadership that freed more than three million slaves and maintained our union,” said Rush. “Illinois has led by example in fighting for equality and justice. Illinois has produced visionary officials and innovative residents. We are a state that comes together for the common good and welcomes visitors from far and wide. I look forward to celebrating the 200th anniversary of the founding of the great State of Illinois and honoring the achievements of our past and eagerly look forward to the ones that await us in the future.”

“I’m proud and honored to join my Illinois delegation colleagues in introducing this resolution to celebrate Illinois’ bicentennial. For two hundred years, our great state has been an integral part of building the America of today – the world’s richest, most innovative and powerful country. I couldn’t be prouder or more humbled to represent the great people of Illinois’ Second Congressional District in Congress and I’m honored to serve this great state,” said Kelly.

“In its two hundred year history, covering everything from culture to our economy, Illinois has and continues to play an important role in our country. From sprawling cornfields to tall skyscrapers, our diversity is what makes us great. I’m proud call the ‘Land of Lincoln’ home,” said Lipinski.

“The Land of Lincoln and the land of my birth will proudly mark 200 years in the union. Our ancestors have come from all over the world to build and sustain our state and our sons and daughters have fought to keep us free and have led our nation with distinction in innumerable ways. I am proud to join with all of my colleagues in this effort,” said Gutiérrez.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues in celebrating the 200th anniversary of our great state and the diverse, talented, and innovative people who call it home,” said Quigley. “It is a privilege to represent Illinois and the City of Chicago in Congress, and I am convinced that there is no greater place to start a family, build a business, or simply visit just for fun. As we commemorate our bicentennial and all that Illinoisans have achieved over the last 200 years, I look forward to the next 200 years in anticipation of our state’s continued strength and success, which not only benefits our communities but our country as a whole.”

“The upcoming Illinois Bicentennial is a celebration of what makes Illinois special and serves as a reminder of why we are proud to be from this great state. From the Lincoln Library to discovering America’s past at the ancient Native American city at Cahokia Mounds, to the historical sites of Illinois’ Sixth District, every day we celebrate Illinois’ great history, stories and unique communities. The Sixth District is home to many historic sites such as the Naper Settlement, the Little Popcorn Store in Wheaton, the Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook and the British House Museum in St. Charles, and I am looking forward to celebrating the plentiful history of Illinois with the great constituents of the Sixth District,” said Roskam.

“I join my colleagues in recalling and reflecting on the 200 years of Illinois history. We have much to be proud of in that history, but recognizing that we still confront many challenges. We are determined to build our own successes and learn from where we have fallen short as we advance confidently into the future,” said Danny Davis.

“Illinois’ bicentennial is the perfect time to reflect on the great history of the Land of Lincoln and all the ways our state continues to lead the way today,” said Krishnamoorthi. “As the Representative for the west and northwest Chicago suburbs which constitute the 8th District, I’m proud to join my colleagues in honoring our Illinois’ legacy while working together to build and even brighter future.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Happy 200th birthday Illinois!” said Schakowsky. “It is a joy and a privilege to represent Illinois in Congress. This state welcomed my immigrant parents and grandparents and gave them the opportunity to work towards the American dream. Our great state has given countless of immigrants from every corner of the globe the same opportunity to work for a better future. In Illinois and in Chicago we pride ourselves on our strength and our work – that’s why Chicago is and will always be a labor town. There are more ‘local 1s’ in Chicago than any other city. My birthday wish for Illinois is for the next 200 years to bring more opportunity, equality, and prosperity for all Illinoisans.”

“The bicentennial of our great state is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate what makes Illinois such a special place to call home and highlight its contributions to our country,” said Foster. “I am proud to represent the 11th Congressional District of Illinois and vibrant, diverse communities like Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, and Joliet, made up of hardworking people who represent what makes America great. From Abraham Lincoln to Jane Addams, from Enrico Fermi to Barack Obama, the impact of Illinoisans on the great story of America is undeniable. I’m honored to join the entire Illinois congressional delegation in the celebration of 200 years of our history as a state.”

“As we celebrate Illinois’ Bicentennial, we are reminded of Illinois’ long, proud history,” said Bost. “I am particularly honored to represent the 12th Congressional District, a region that was home to two Lincoln-Douglas debates, the cradle of the ancient Mississippian Culture at Cahokia Mounds, and a land with rivers so vast and agriculture fields so rich that it earned the nickname ‘Little Egypt.’ As we celebrate 200 years of contributions to the American Dream, as Illinoisans we can look back to its past with pride and forward with hope to all we have to offer in the future.”

“As the representative of our state’s capital and part of the district that Abraham Lincoln represented in Congress, I am honored to introduce this resolution with my Illinois colleagues to commemorate Illinois’ bicentennial,” said Rodney Davis. “Illinois has been my home for over 40 years and I look forward to celebrating 200 years of rich history this December.”

“As we approach the bicentennial of Illinois, we look to highlight what makes our state great. I am so proud to represent the 14th District, which includes The Fox River Valley, the Chain of Lakes, rolling farmland that makes Illinois the bread basket that feeds the nation, and so many dozens and dozens of towns that are the heartbeat of our state. However, a celebration of Illinois is not complete without also honoring a special giant who hovers over our state, Honest Abe himself. I cannot emphasize enough the impact Abraham Lincoln had on our state and also on our nation. No doubt our state shaped his vision of what America was meant to be. His moral leadership, his persistent fight against the evils of slavery, his ability to bring diverse coalitions of people together to unify the country, all this and more is why we are proud to call Illinois the Land of Lincoln. I am so grateful for the opportunity to celebrate our state that we are so proud of. Happy Birthday Illinois!” said Hultgren.

“It remains the honor of a lifetime to represent 33 of Illinois’ 102 counties,” said Shimkus. “As we celebrate the 200th anniversary of our great state, I’m reminded of the natural beauty that surrounds us from the Shawnee National Forest and its Garden of the Gods to the miles and miles of corn and bean fields that feed and fuel our nation. Illinois is truly a special place, and I thank Governor Rauner for his leadership in organizing this year’s bicentennial celebrations. ”

“I’m proud to call Illinois home, and humbled to represent the great people of the 16th District, where the First Lincoln-Douglas Debate took place and where President Reagan lived as a child. Illinois leads the country in agriculture, manufacturing, specialized license plates – and our great Prairie State has a lot to celebrate in its 200th year. Here’s to our state sovereignty and national union,” said Kinzinger.

“I am proud to join my colleagues in celebrating 200 years of rich history in the state that I am fortunate enough to call home,”said Bustos. “From Abraham Lincoln’s first days in the state house to Ulysses S. Grant’s campaign headquarters, Illinois has played a pivotal role in our nation’s history. I hope this resolution serves as an opportunity to come together and reflect on our accomplishments while looking forward to all the great things ahead.”

“As a proud Illinoisan and co-chair of the Illinois State Society, I am pleased to support this bipartisan resolution to commemorate our great state’s bicentennial. The Land of Lincoln has an incredibly rich history and I applaud the continued efforts to recognize our State’s accomplishments. This resolution is another appropriate measure to honor its 200th anniversary,"said LaHood.

Along with Durbin and Duckworth in the Senate, the House resolution was introduced by all 18 members of the Illinois House delegation: U.S. Representatives Bobby Rush (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Dan Lipinski (D-IL-03), Luis Gutierrez (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Peter Roskam (R-IL-06), Danny Davis (D-IL-07), Raja Krishnamorthi (D-IL-08), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Michael Bost (R-IL-12), Rodney Davis (R-IL-13), Randy Hultgren (R-IL-14), John Shimkus (R-IL-15), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL-16), Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17), and Darin LaHood (R-IL-18).

Full text of the resolution is available here

More like this: