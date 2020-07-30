WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) spoke with CEOs of numerous Illinois senior living facilities to discuss safety and care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Durbin and Duckworth discussed improving the nation’s testing and contact tracing efforts and access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for those working and living in senior living facilities.

“It is inexcusable that, more than five months into this pandemic, we still cannot ensure adequate testing for all Americans, especially those most at risk of serious illness. It is also inexcusable that many of our frontline and essential workers—including those working in senior living facilities—still cannot access the necessary PPE that they need to keep themselves safe,” Durbin said. “Those who live or work in senior living facilities are struggling with caring for residents, lost revenues, apprehensive staff, grieving families, and significant uncertainty about what the remainder of this year brings. Senator Duckworth and I will continue pushing the Trump Administration to use their authorities to keep seniors safe.”

“Our nation is in the midst of a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 150,000 Americans in a matter of months,” Duckworth said. “To get this virus under control we need a cohesive plan, not the Trump Administration’s pathetic response. This means dramatically expanding and improving diagnostic testing and contact tracing and increasing PPE supplies, especially for our frontline healthcare workers and those working in senior living facilities. I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to help make sure our senior living facilities have the support they need throughout this pandemic.”

