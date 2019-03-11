WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), along with Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and a bipartisan group of 36 Senators, sent a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee urging the inclusion of back pay for federal contract workers impacted by President Trump’s government shutdown within the upcoming disaster relief package. While federal workers harmed by the government shutdown have since been compensated for their lost wages, federal contract employees – including janitorial, food, and security services workers – who were furloughed or forced to accept reduced work hours have not. In their letter, the Senators urge the Appropriations Committee to include provisions to fix this wrong in upcoming appropriations legislation.

“Contractor workers and their families should not be penalized for a government shutdown that they did nothing to cause,” the Senators wrote. “Contractor employees perform jobs that are critical to the operations of our government, such as food service, security, and custodial work. These are often low-wage jobs that require workers to live paycheck to paycheck. As a result, the shutdown has left contractors struggling with unpaid rent and other mounting bills that many of these workers still cannot afford without back pay.”

In addition to Durbin, Duckworth, and Van Hollen, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Tina Smith (D-MN.), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Doug Jones (D-AL), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Bernard Sanders (I-VT), Mark Warner (D-VA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Edward Markey (D-MA.), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Angus King (I-ME), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Jon Tester (D-MT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Tom Udall (D-NM), Chris Coons (D-DE), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Tom Carper (D-DE), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Brian Schatz (D-HI), and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

In January, Durbin and Duckworth introduced the Fair Compensation for Low-Wage Contractor Employees Act, which now has 48 cosponsors in the Senate and 68 in the House of Representatives. Durbin and Duckworth also wrote a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to urge them to direct federal agencies to work with contractors to provide back pay to compensate low- and middle-income contractor employees for the wages they have lost during the shutdown. Under their existing authority, federal contracting officers could use provisions that allow them to modify the terms of the contract to work with contractors to provide back pay for employees who lost wages as a result of the government shutdown.

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

Dear Chairman Shelby and Vice Chairman Leahy:

As discussions proceed for upcoming appropriations bills, we urge you to include a provision to provide back pay to compensate federal contractor employees for the wages they lost as a result of not being able to report to work during the recent government shutdown.

There are bipartisan bills in both houses of Congress that would provide back pay to compensate contractor employees for their lost wages. As supporters of this effort, we urge you to include back pay for contractor employees in a supplemental appropriations bill for FY2019 or as part of the regular appropriations process for FY2020.

