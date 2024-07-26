



CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after receiving briefings this week from law enforcement officials that discussed security at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August:

“As we approach next month’s Democratic National Convention in our great city, we will continue working with our local law enforcement partners to ensure proper coordination and the safety and security of convention attendees and Chicagoans. This includes meetings with federal and local law enforcement officials this week and pressing the Acting Director of the U.S. Secret Service and Executive Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to do everything in their power to ensure proper coordination with local and state authorities and address all potential vulnerabilities in a closed-door briefing today.

“Everyone should feel safe expressing their political views and participating in our democracy. In light of the types of incendiary language and action that have become all too common in our country, we must keep doing everything we can to ensure the Democratic National Convention and the City of Chicago are safe and secure next month.”

Durbin announced yesterday that the Acting Director of the U.S. Secret Service, as well as the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will testify before a joint hearing held by the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Tuesday regarding the attempted assassination against President Trump.

During this year’s government funding cycle, Durbin and Duckworth successfully pushed for $150 million in federal security funding for both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, a $50 million increase over previous conventions and consistent with the City of Chicago’s request.

