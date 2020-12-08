WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), and a group of six of their Senate colleagues today introduced a Senate Resolution to underscore the United States’ commitment to human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Thailand. The Senators’ resolution follows recent demonstrations by Thailand’s pro-democracy movement, which have been met with violence and repression by the country’s monarchy and government.

Joining Durbin, Duckworth, and Menendez in introducing the resolution were Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Chris Murphy (D-CT).

“Thailand has been an important American ally – one that stepped up to help its Burmese neighbors in their struggle for democracy. Today the world is watching as the Thai people raise their voices to reassert the same democratic aspirations that we Americans hold so dear,” Durbin said. “As the people of Thailand debate changes to their constitution, their political future should be defined through peaceful dialogue, not violence, harassment, or persecution. In particular, the voices of the many brave Thai students and youth deserve attention and respect.”

“As a Thai-American who fought to protect the right to peacefully protest here at home, I know that both the long-standing, strong relationship between the U.S. and Thailand as well as every individual’s inalienable democratic rights are critically important to uphold and defend,” said Duckworth. “Thailand is a strong partner with the U.S.—both in terms of our shared national security priorities and economic relations—and the Thai people have a proud history of democratic reform. I urge Thai leadership to listen to the people and respect the democratic principles at the heart of the government they’ve worked so hard to form.”

A copy of the Senators’ resolution can be found HERE.

