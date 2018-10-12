WASHINGTON – Following the disappearance of noted journalist and critic of the Saudi government Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and 20 of their Senate colleagues in a letter highlighting concern over growing authoritarian and anti-democratic actions around the world. The Senators urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to use the full weight and moral voice of the United States’ resources to forcefully oppose efforts to silence critics and curtail free speech — measures that have been troublingly absent under President Trump.

“We write deeply troubled by the numerous, alarming instances of state-sponsored incarceration and murder of journalists and dissidents by foreign governments,” the Senators wrote. “Recent cases show that some foreign governments increasingly believe that silencing critics through violence and coercion is an acceptable practice for curbing dissent. These governments, however, should recognize that the United States disagrees with their strong-arm tactics and will continue to be the loudest global voice advocating for the rights of those speaking out against corruption and repression. No one should get a free pass.”

The Senators continued, “We were disappointed by the State Department’s initial response, which merely ‘call[ed] on the government of Saudi Arabia to support a thorough investigation of Khashoggi’s disappearance and to be transparent about the results of that investigation.’ We are disappointed that the Trump administration apparently intends to rely on a government that habitually crushes dissent to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, and are skeptical that it can or will do so. This case deserves your full attention and a clear, forceful statement that the United States does not tolerate this kind of behavior.”

The Khashoggi case is part of a troubling trend. Around the globe, journalists and dissidents alike are under increasing attack. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, thus far in 2018, 43 journalists have been killed. Since 2017, 267 journalists have been arrested and detained. The very same day that Khashoggi’s disappearance was first reported, stories appeared in international media on the rape and murder of Bulgarian investigative journalist Viktoria Marinova, the third journalist killed in an EU country this year. Just this past week, the Chinese Communist Party detained the INTERPOL President, Meng Hongwei, under suspect circumstances, and Chinese authorities have reportedly threatened his wife and family. The government in Burma recently convicted two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, for reporting on the military’s role in the killing of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State.

The letter was also signed by Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), and Chris Murphy (D-CT).

A copy of the letter can be found here and below:

October 11, 2018

Dear Secretary Pompeo:

We write deeply troubled by the numerous, alarming instances of state-sponsored incarceration and murder of journalists and dissidents by foreign governments. Recent cases show that some foreign governments increasingly believe that silencing critics through violence and coercion is an acceptable practice for curbing dissent. These governments, however, should recognize that the United States disagrees with their strong-arm tactics and will continue to be the loudest global voice advocating for the rights of those speaking out against corruption and repression. No one should get a free pass.

This weekend’s media reports about the disappearance of noted journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi again highlight this concerning trend. Although we lack a full understanding of the circumstances that led to his disappearance, media reports indicate that the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia might have played a role. According to press reports, Khashoggi — a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi government — disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey and may have been murdered while inside.

Although the Saudi government denies any wrongdoing, its recent actions cracking down on dissent within the Kingdom— for instance, in the cases of dubiously jailed activist Raif Badawi and his lawyer Waleed Abu al-Khair — and retaliating against global criticism make plausible allegations of Saudi official involvement. We were disappointed by the State Department’s initial response, which merely “call[ed] on the government of Saudi Arabia to support a thorough investigation of Khashoggi’s disappearance and to be transparent about the results of that investigation.” We are disappointed that the Trump administration apparently intends to rely on a government that habitually crushes dissent to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, and are skeptical that it can or will do so. This case deserves your full attention and a clear, forceful statement that the United States does not tolerate this kind of behavior.

Furthermore, the Khashoggi case is part of a troubling trend. Around the globe, journalists and dissidents alike — and the very concepts of a free press and freedom of speech — are under increasing attack. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, thus far in 2018, 43 journalists have been killed. Since 2017, 267 journalists have been arrested and detained. The very same day that Khashoggi’s disappearance was first reported, stories appeared in international media on the rape and murder of Bulgarian investigative journalist Viktoria Marinova, the third journalist killed in an EU country this year. Just this past week, the Chinese Communist Party detained the INTERPOL President, Meng Hongwei, under suspect circumstances, and Chinese authorities have reportedly threatened his wife and family. The government in Burma recently convicted two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, for reporting on the military’s role in the killing of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State.

Last month, the Committee to Protect Journalists released a report condemning the government of Pakistan for cracking down on its press and calling for an end to “the disturbing trend of impunity and attacks on journalists to shore up this faltering pillar of democracy.” Journalists covering the trial of four intelligence officers accused of the 2016 assassination of prominent human rights defender Berta Cáceres have received multiple death threats. Russia’s state-sanctioned killings of journalists and political activists exposing corruption in that country’s government are well documented. And the Chinese government continues to repress free speech and expression, having detained a number of Uyghur journalists and academics. China also recently denied a visa for the president of Hong Kong’s Foreign Press Club.

These are just some of many examples of how foreign governments are attacking and undermining freedom of the press. Without a stronger response by the United States, this trend almost certainly will continue. In fact, many are concerned that America’s inaction abroad, accompanied by President Trump’s caustic rhetoric toward America’s own press and those who disagree with him, are creating a permissive environment for those inclined to pursue repressive behavior. Authoritarians worldwide have noticed and are mimicking the President’s constant, self-serving cries of “fake news” and his incorrect assertion that the nation’s journalists are “the enemy of the American people.” Leaders of at least twenty countries have used similar cries of “fake news” as a means to “‘justify the closure of critical news outlets, to imprison reporters, to censor content, and to block public access to the Internet and social media sites.’”

America must retain its moral high ground and continue working to protect individual freedoms around the world. We respectfully request that you evaluate how the U.S. government can better bring to bear its full set of tools and resources to more forcefully oppose authoritarian efforts aimed at silencing critics around the world and brief us on your findings as soon as possible. As a country built on the foundation of the freedom of speech, we cannot be silent when this fundamental right is being quashed elsewhere.

We in the United States Senate stand ready to work with you on this important issue. Thank you in advance for your attention to this matter.

