WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that nine Illinois Community Health Centers (CHCs) will be eligible to directly receive vaccines through the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Federally Qualified Health Center Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. After Illinois CHCs missed out on the first phase of this program, Durbin and Duckworth wrote the Biden Administration urging that Illinois CHCs be prioritized immediately, in order to get more vaccines to Illinois and address the unconscionable racial and ethnic health disparities that have been compounded by the pandemic. The vaccines that will be sent to Illinois CHCs through this new federal program will be in addition to the existing federal allotments to Illinois and Chicago, which have now increased 55 percent since President Biden took office.

“Community Health Centers are a vital resource for so many Illinoisans, especially in underserved communities that have been disproportionately devastated by COVID-19,” Durbin said. “I am heartened that Illinois health centers will be included in the next phase of HHS’ program, which will lead to a more equitable distribution of vaccines. Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that Illinois receives additional federal support to get vaccines into the arms of those in need as quickly as possible.”

“I’m glad that the President Biden has acted on our request to include Illinois community health centers in his administration’s COVID-19 vaccination program,” Duckworth said. “With several Illinois health centers now set to become eligible to vaccines after our efforts, I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to see vaccinates rates as well as access to vaccines improve in an equitable way that helps all Illinoisans and brings our state closer to recovery from this awful pandemic.”

The following Illinois CHCs will be eligible to receive vaccines in the next round of the FQHC vaccine program, to further expand access across our communities:

Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago)

Erie Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago)

University of Illinois (Chicago)

Access Community Health Network (Chicago)

Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago)

Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin)

Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago)

VNA Health Care (Aurora)

SIHF Healthcare (East St. Louis)

