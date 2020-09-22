WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $15.9 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to help Illinois agencies and community groups provide critical support and protections for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. Today’s funding comes from various DOJ programs authorized by the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) to prevent, combat, and investigate sexual assault and violence against women and support critical victims’ services, including counseling and housing assistance.

The Violence Against Women Act was signed into law 26 years ago this week, but the law must be reauthorized. More than one year ago, the House voted to reauthorize and strengthen VAWA, but the Republican-controlled Senate has refused to bring it to the floor for a vote.

“This week marked the 26th anniversary of the passage of the Violence Against Women Act, which has been a lifeline for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Illinois and across the country,” Durbin said. “For many Americans, home is not always a safe place, and the COVID-19 pandemic has presented particular challenges for people facing abusive situations and domestic violence. It’s shameful that Leader McConnell has refused to call this critical bill to the Senate floor for a vote. It’s long past time for the Senate to renew and strengthen VAWA.”

“Every single domestic abuse survivor in Illinois and across the nation deserves safety and protection,” Duckworth said. “While staying home during this pandemic helps slow the spread of COVID-19, it can also put the physical safety and mental well-being of countless Americans without access to a safe environment at risk. The 26th anniversary of VAWA’s passage should be a wake-up call—it’s time we reauthorize the bill and do more to support and keep survivors safe, including providing safe housing, legal support and a confidential hotline.”

Under this announcement, the following entities will receive funding for various VAWA grant programs:

Alliance Of Local Service Organizations (Chicago): $700,000 for the Consolidated Youth Grants Program

Alliance Of Local Service Organizations (Chicago): $2,000,000 for the STOP Formula Grants Program

Alliance Of Local Service Organizations (Chicago): $428,800 for the Underserved Grants Program

Circuit Court Of Cook County (Chicago): $650,000 for the Justice for Families Program

City College Of Chicago (Chicago): $749,751 for the Grants to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program

City Of Chicago: $984,053 for the Criminal Justice Responses to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program

Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence (Springfield): $91,274 for the State and Territorial Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Coalitions Program

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (Chicago): $572,244 for the Sexual Assault Services Formula Program

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (Chicago): $5,145,300 for the STOP Formula Grant Program

Kan-Win (Park Ridge): $299,958 for the Grants to Enhance Culturally Specific Services for Victims of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking Program

Kan-Win (Park Ridge): $550,000 for the Transitional Housing Assistance Program

Lewis University (Romeoville): $299,968 for the Grants to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program

Madison County (Edwardsville): $750,000 for the Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program

Mujeres Latinas En Accion (Chicago): $288,300 for the Sexual Assault Services Culturally Specific Program

Metropolitan Family Services (Chicago): $600,000 for the Legal Assistance for Victims Grant Program

Prairie State Legal Services, Inc (Rockford): $600,000 for the Legal Assistance for Victims Grant Program

Regional Access and Mobilization Project, Inc (Rockford): $424,734 for the Training and Services to End Violence Against Women with Disabilities Grant Program

South Suburban College (South Holland): $300,000 for the Grants to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program

YWCA Evanston/North Shore (Evanston): $550,000 for the Transitional Housing Assistance Program

More like this: